Ira Khan opens up on feeling angry, reveals she had to stop driving briefly & sobbed profusely.

Over the weekend, Ira Khan took to social media to speak to her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a 11-minute video talking about how she has been feeling angry lately and how she is not familiar with that emotion because she doesn't get angry often.

Ira also spoke about how she initially felt that feeling angry was probably due to a change in her medication but that wasn't the case. She started the video by saying, "I had a really bad day yesterday. I've had a few bad days. My medication is changed. So, I think its my medication. I've been really angry for the past few days. And that's weird for me because I'm not the person who gets angry."

She also added, "I get embarrassed that I'm angry. I pretty much don't get angry." While she did not feel like doing much, Ira revealed that she went to play football and she felt even more angry post it. Post that, Ira was driving on her way back home and realised she couldn't do so.

“I didn't think I should be in control of a machine so I parked the car on the side of the road and I had someone come pick me up. And I just sobbed and sobbed and sobbed," Ira said in the video. However, her psychiatrist informed Ira that a medication change cannot be the cause behind her feeling angry.

She further added, "I get ideas, I get excited and then I don't necessarily manage to pull off those ideas. Maybe I should not be running a company. I thought of the idea that maybe someone else should be running the company. And I should just… be there. To be the sensitivity filter." Towards the end of the video, Ira played a song by L.A. Salami, Gets You Wondering, which she revealed made her smile and feel better.

Ira also shared the video and wrote, "Maybe art is the answer." Click here to watch Ira Khan's video.

