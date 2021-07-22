Ira Khan opens her heart to mom Reena Dutta as a 'Pinky Promise to Me'; Shares thoughts on comfort zone

’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. She is pretty active on social media and often shares posts related to mental health. Ira recently spoke about her Agatsu Foundation’s plan on a series of activities leading up to Self-Care Day. The activities are being labelled as 'Pinky Promise to Me'. For the unversed, Ira had established the foundation after her birthday, in May.

As a part of it, Ira on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Reena Dutta and said that she opened her heart to her mother. The mother-daughter was seen travelling in a car when the picture was taken. Ira captioned the picture, "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person." She also added @agatsufoundation and #pinkypromisetome. Ira also shared a selfie and spoke about comfort zone, "Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn't always feel great, and sometimes it doesn't feel like anything at all. You feel like it was anticlimactic. But it's not supposed to be life changing. Most of the time...it's a little step. And at the end of the day... it's the little things. Right?" In both the pictures, she added the hashtags pinky promise to me and @agatsufoundation.

Take a look:

In another picture, she was seen speaking to a man sitting in a restaurant. Ira captioned the picture, "Be uncharted I asked a sweet man about his life and views on mental health."

