Ira Khan pens an emotional note for Aamir Khan's assistant Amos; Says 'Didn't think you'd ever not be around'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has penned down an emotional note remembering the former's late assistant Amos. She also adds the popular phrase, 'Legends don't die.'

’s long time assistant Amos who had been with the actor for 25 years left for his heavenly abode on May 12, 2020. He was 60 and had suffered a heart attack. The Thugs of Hindostan actor and his wife Kirran Rao have attended the final rites of Amos today. As revealed by Aamir Khan’s close friend and former co-star Karim Hajee, he was being rushed to the hospital by the actor and his team after having collapsed suddenly.

Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan has now penned down an emotional note for Amos on her Instagram handle. She writes, “R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around.” Ira has further added the popular phrase ‘Legends don’t die’ along with the long note in which she pays her tribute to the departed soul.

Talking about Amos who had reportedly turned grandfather recently, leaves behind his wife and two children. He had worked with Aamir Khan for almost two decades and also assisted another B-town actress Rani Mukerji. Amos worked with the Mardaani actress for four years at a time when Aamir was away from movies due to some personal reasons. The superstar was in utter disbelief and expressed his shock over the sudden demise of Amos the previous day. As per Hajee, the latter considered Khan like his own family.

