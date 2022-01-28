Ira Khan proves how precious '5 more minutes' of sleep is in winters in THIS funny clip

Is it just us or the winters this time is just too cold? Getting out of the cozy, warm blankets is a task and taking a shower - oh lord, is a nightmare! All we want is to be a blanket burrito and be lazy all day long, is it too much to ask? Seems like Ira Khan agrees with us on this. Recently, the star kid uploaded an adorable Instagram story where she could be seen lazying around and trying hard to keep her eyes on. Well, we will take a cue from the gorgeous celeb and also enjoy our snooze mode.

In the story, Ira Khan could be seen having the time of her life in her bed and wishing for ‘just five more minutes’ in heaven (read: bed). The star kid looked super adorable with her eyes closed, depicting everyone’s feelings perfectly. Of course, she sprinkled the story with a hilarious sticker that read ‘five more minutes’. Well, what can we say, Ira is quite the meme queen and that is what we love about her.

Check Ira' story HERE

While Ira Khan is not active on the Bollywood scene yet, you can always catch her life updates, her opinions, a glimpse into her family life on her Instagram account where she is super active. She doesn’t shy from being unapologetically herself on her social media. She often posts sweet pictures with her dad Aamir Khan. Also, her lovey-dovey posts with her beau Nupur Shikhare are quite hard to miss.

