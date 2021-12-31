Ira Khan reacts to trolls asking ‘is Aamir Khan your relative’; Says ‘This is new’

Being a celeb is not a cake walk especially in India. While continuous media scrutiny and limelight are a part and parcel of a celeb life, the celebs often end up facing weird situations especially on social media which leave them and their fans bizarre. This is exactly what happened with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan lately. The lady, who is quite active on social media, made the headlines after she had shared a screenshot of an Instagram user asking if Aamir is her ‘relative’.

This happened after Ira had shared a couple of pics from her Christmas celebrations with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. In the screenshot, an Instagram user took the comment section and wrote, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” While another user did mention that Aamir and Ira were father and daughter, the Instagram user didn’t budge. However, one of the users did comment, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm”. Soon, another user joined the conversation and wrote, “Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie also. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally unrelated)”

While Ira looked amuse with the series of comments on her posts, she took a screenshot of the same and wrote, “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Ira’s Christmas celebration pics with Aamir and beau Nupur Shikhhare were all about creating happy memories. In fact, Aamir was also seen twinning with Nupur during the Christmas celebrations which got us screaming aww.