Ira Khan is ‘ready for the lockdown’ as she shares a mushy PHOTO with beau Nupur Shikhare; Take a look

Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Check out the photo.

Ira Khan, who made her relationship with Nupur Shikhare public through her social media handle, often shares pictures with him. The star kid is unafraid to open up about her as she often shares the nitty-gritty of her life online. The duo made headlines when Ira publicly confirmed her relationship with the fitness trainer and since then, the pair teases their fans with their online PDA now and then. The young starlet also shared pictures of her cutting her boyfriend’s hair during the pandemic. Sharing it, he wrote, “Distractions I tell you! Focus @khan.ira.”

Ira took to her Instagram story to share a picture Nupur had posted on his account. In the monochrome photo, the two can be seen looking at each other and making funny faces. The young starlet even wrote, “Ready for the lockdown” with a red heart emoji next to her caption. The photo perfectly captured the adorable moment between the lovebirds and it will definitely make your heart swoon with joy. The pair looked cute as ever as they disclosed their plans for the lockdown with all their fans.

Take a look at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the young diva made her directorial debut back in 2019 with Euripedes’ Medea, a play that had Hazel Keech in the lead role. Before Nupur, Ira was in a relationship with musician Mishaal Kirpalani. However, the duo parted ways after two years. The star kid posted a stream of photos with Nupur during Valentine's Week and captioned them, “It's an honor to make promises with and to you.”

