Ira Khan recalls her struggle with 'complicated dresses' with an adorable throwback photo; Check It Out

Ira Khan took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable picture of herself as a toddler and it is indeed all things cute.

This Quranatine time has sure left many wondering how to utilize their time best. And while many are exploring new hobbies, some are also taking a trip down memory lane. One of them is 's daughter Ira Khan who is making the most of her time. She took to Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable picture of herself as a toddler and it is indeed all things cute. However, Ira also confessed she has been a bit of a fashion disaster.

Taking to Instagram, Ira shared the photo and wrote, "This is still how I look at complicated dresses #fashiondiaster #thenandnow #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated." In the photo, a toddler Ira can be seen trying to figure out the dress. Apart from getting nostalgic with old pictures, Ira took to her Instagram Story to give a sneak peek into her Saturday night and revealed that she was busy playing a game of Catan with dad Aamir Khan. Ira shared a boomerang of the same.

Check out Ira's Instagram post below:

Like other star kids, while many expected Ira to get into acting, the young gun dipped her toes into direction. Former couple Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is quite the social media star and often creates a stir for her photos. From some bold photoshoot stills to her pictures with her boyfriend, Ira has often managed to send her fans into a tizzy.

