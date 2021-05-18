Ira Khan replies to a user asking her if she's Aamir Khan's son; Tells all not to remind BF Nupur about THIS

In a recent 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan had a fun discussion with her followers. A user even asked her about being a son to Aamir and she had a savage response to it.

Among the star kids who are quite active on social media, 's daughter Ira Khan has quite a number of followers who love to see her posts. Not just this, Ira often indulges in live sessions where she talks about her mental well being, feelings and even shares a workout regimen with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare with her fans that many love. Recently, Ira conducted an 'Ask Me' session where she told everyone that she wasn't sure what she should do with herself and hence wanted to know from her followers what they were up to. However, a user asked her a question about her being 'Aamir Khan's son'.

To this, Ira came up with a savage reply that seems to be winning the internet. A fan asked her, 'Aapto Ameer Khan ke son ho naa.' To this, Ira replied, "I'm his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns!?" Another user shared that they have 'exercise' on their mind. To this, Ira shared a photo of her beau Nupur Shikhare chilling at home with her and urged her users to not remind him about it. Often, Ira and Nupur workout together on live Instagram sessions and share it with fans.

Take a look at Ira Khan's responses:

Meanwhile, Ira has been quite active on Instagram and recently, when she celebrated her birthday, she shared a video with her fans on social media and expressed her feelings. Not just this, on her birthday, she spent time with her boyfriend Nupur and they both worked out at home. Ira has been quite vocal about her battle with depression and has been sharing updates about her well being on social media.

