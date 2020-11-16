Ira Khan reveals the advice parents Aamir Khan & ‘Kiran aunty’ gave her on battling depression; WATCH

Ira Khan, who revealed about battling depression last month, recently talked about the advice she received from her parents and doctors. Check out the video.

’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. In recent times, she has been quite vocal about her depression and revealed the same on her social media. Last month, on World Mental Health Day, Ira revealed via a video on her Instagram handle that she has been battling depression for more than four years. The star kid expressed her desire to speak about her experience in a series of videos. Recently, she posted the first video in a series of videos on her Instagram wherein she talked about the advice she got from her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, doctors as well as ‘Kiran aunty' (Aamir's current wife). Ira said she was asked to "just be... slow down' and to work out and to keep herself busy.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I used to work out a lot, but now I’m scared of working out, which is frustrating, because I loved working out a lot. But it’s not a one-solution problem. Different people have different unhealthy patterns and experience depression differently.” She captioned the video as, “What to say to someone who’s depressed? Part 1 What can you say to someone who’s depressed as way of advice when you don’t really know how their depression is effecting them? What should you say? What should you not say.” To note, Ira’s video has been trending on social media.

Check out Ira Khan’s Instagram post.

Going by her Instagram, it is evident that Ira is someone who wears her heart on sleeves and does not shy away to express her feelings. She had earlier in an IGTV video revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 14 and that her parents helped her get through the difficult phase.

