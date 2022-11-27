Ira Khan reveals who was ‘happiest’ at her engagement with Nupur Shikhare and its NOT Aamir Khan; PICS

Aamir Khan 's daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai with an intimate ceremony, which their close family and friends graced. Ever since the soon-to-be-married couple has been sharing happy pictures from their party on their social media handles. The two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. A few hours back, Ira took to her official Instagram handle and shared a new set of pictures from her engagement with Nupur.

Ira also revealed the ‘happiest person’ at her engagement with Nupur and it's not her father Aamir but her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare. The star kid captioned the photos: "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s. @pritam_shikhare." In the photos, Pritam can be seen beaming with joy, one of the pictures also features her dancing with Kiran Rao. She was also seen grooving with Nupur, Ira, and their friends.

Guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement

At Ira and Nupur's engagement party, among Ira's family, Aamir and Reena Dutta, along with Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan with mother Nikhat Khan and daughter Imara, cousin Mansoor Khan and mother Zeenat Hussain were seen arriving at the engagement ceremony. Many other celebrities Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Gulshan Devaiah, and Akshara Haasan were also seen.

Nupur Shikhare's proposal to Ira Khan

Meanwhile, in September 2022, Nupur went down on one knee at an athletic event to propose to Ira with a ring. The couple also shared a video of their proposal on their Instagram handles and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." Ira has been dating Nupur for over two years now.