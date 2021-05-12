Ira Khan’s birthday ‘celebration continues’ as she finishes the cakes she received with Nupur Shikhare

Days after her 23rd birthday, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her finishing the cakes she got on her special day along with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Take a look.

’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 8, 2021. The star kid took to her social media handle to reveal her month-long workout plans and impressed everyone with her positive and endearing spirit. The young starlet is known for expressing her thoughts on mental health concerns and uses her platform to engage with the audience. On her special day, Ira shared the amazing gifts she received from all her friends on her Instagram and expressed how grateful she was.

On her big day, Ira’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare shared a childhood photo of the starlet and penned an emotional note. The two also conducted a live session on the photo and video sharing platform where they were seen doing workouts. Days after her birthday, Ira took to her social media handle to share a video of her eating the cakes along with her friends. In the short clip, we can see Nupur and a friend trying to finish the cakes she got on her birthday.

Posting the adorable video, Ira also wrote, “Too many cakes so the celebration continues.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post:

Ira is known for sharing things about her life with the internet. The young diva doesn’t shy away from the limelight and boldly expresses all her opinions online. On her birthday, she shared a video talking about how ‘heavy’ she has been feeling during the pandemic. In the short video, she also expressed how inspired she is to take up the fitness challenge.

