Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare pours love on her new post; See here

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite active on social media and posts photos and videos now and then. In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a series of photos and opened up about her resolution to lose weight, her struggles with self-image, and so on. She shared certain photos from her Germany trip with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and also a few with her other friends. The post was wholesome. As soon as she uploaded the photo, her beau poured in some love to it.

In her post, Ira wrote, “I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany.” Nupur took to his Instagram to reshare the photo on his story. He captioned the post as “Hi @khan.ira”. He also left heart emojis.

See Nupur Shikhare’s reaction here:

Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare share a beautiful relationship and the couple never shies from posting cute lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram.

Recently, Ira Khan had slayed her first-ever airport look like a pro. She posted a cute pic on her Instagram story in a pastel blue co-ord set with white sneakers and had a grey shrug thrown on. Her hair was casually pulled back from the face.

