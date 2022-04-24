Ira Khan says she is not 'unhappy' after being told her face looks 'very serious'; Read her message

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her thoughts on social media. The star kid is quite active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated all the time. On Saturday, she shared some unfiltered pictures of herself on Instagram and talked about how people often tell her that she looks very serious. The 25-year-old also stated that she has a typical face that is neither happy nor sad. Further, she showed what her real smile looks like and said that she was trying to attempt a fake smile, but she failed.

In the first picture, Ira wrote, “I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It’s not smiley or happy but it’s not unhappy either. I’d say it is pretty neutral.”

Sharing another photo, she captioned the photo, “A failed attempt at a fake smile might portray more sadness (even if it's not true or intended). However this is a real smile, I tried to fake a smile but right now I am real smiling. So we cannot analyze a fake smile face.” Further, concluding, the star kid wrote, "What I was trying to say is happy Saturday and that neutral faces are not sad faces."

Check out Ira Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, a few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

