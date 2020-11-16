Ira Khan says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on seeing brother Junaid in a play as she wishes him on Bhai Dooj

Ira Khan pens a sweet note for brother Junaid on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and stated that she is proud to be his sister.

’s daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user who is known for her interesting Instagram posts. While she is often seen using the social media platform for speaking her mind, her recent Instagram post is grabbing the attention because of its emotional quotient. This time, the lady has penned a sweet note for her brother Junaid to wish him on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. Interesting, Ira has shared a beautiful BTS video of Junaid wherein he was seen working in a play. Interestingly, Ira was also a part of the play as a backstage assistant.

In the caption, Ira mentioned that she has been bloated with pride while watching Junaid work in a play. She also mentioned that her brother has a major influence on her personality and her life. “I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking.

And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media,” Ira wrote.

This isn’t all. Ira also urged her fans to appreciate the people in their lives in any way one can.

Meanwhile, Ira has also been making the headlines for opening up on her battle with depression and also revealed that she was sexually abused at the age of 14. She stated. "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing, I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day."

