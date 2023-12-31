Ira Khan shares love-filled PIC with fiancé Nupur Shikhare on last day of 2023 ahead of wedding

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. As per the latest reports, the couple will be following Maharashtrian rituals for their wedding. The couple has already started their pre-wedding rituals and has been sharing glimpses of the same on their social media accounts. Ahead of their wedding, Ira shared a romantic picture with Nupur on the last day of 2023.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare enjoy last day of 2023 ahead of their wedding

Taking to her Instagram Stories on December 31, Ira Khan shared a love-filled picture with her husband-to-be Nupur Shikhare. In the picture, the soon-to-be-married couple can be seen sitting together while posing for the camera flashing their bright smiles.

Nupur can be seen leaning his head on Ira's shoulder and the latter kept her hand on him. Aamir Khan's daughter wore a black outfit layered with a brown sweater while Nupur opted for a black leather jacket.

Sharing the picture, Ira only tagged Nupur's Instagram account and did not write any caption. Take a look:

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A source revealed to News 18 that the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel, followed by the two reception parties – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.

The report further suggests that lovebirds will have a Marathi-style wedding as a mark of honor to the groom’s roots. According to the source, most of the jewelry shopping has taken place from a popular store in Matunga, which is known for its traditional pieces and designs. On the other hand, the food menu will also comprise an eclectic spread. The source was quoted as saying, “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur.”

