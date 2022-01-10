Ira Khan shares PICS with beau Nupur Shikhare and pens list of things she wants to work on

Life isn’t always a bed of roses. With a new year, a lot of us start the year with great excitement and resolutions. However, sometimes life happens and we lose motivation mid-way. The thing is it is okay - because progress is not always linear. You stand up and you fall, the only thing that matters is you don’t give up. Recently, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opened up about her resolution to lose weight, her struggles with self-image, and so on.

In the post that Ira shared on her Instagram, she shared certain snaps from her Germany trip with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and also some with her other friends. The post was super wholesome, however her caption really caught our attention. She wrote, “I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany.”

She further wrote, “I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined.Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year.”

Check Ira's post here:

We are excited to see all the new practices Ira incorporates and have full faith in her!

