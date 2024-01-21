Ira Khan shares unseen PICS from wedding with Nupur Shikhare, thanks people who attended from across countries

Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare came out to be one of the star-studded events of 2024 till now. Aamir Khan’s daughter tied the knot with the love of her life earlier this month and enjoyed multiple ceremonies and customs before they concluded it with a glitzy wedding reception in Mumbai. Now, Ira has dropped some unseen pictures giving us a peek into the grand celebration.

Ira Khan shares unseen pictures from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed their marriage papers on January 3rd in Mumbai in the presence of their near and dear ones. Soon after, they flew to Udaipur to take part in mehendi, sangeet, and other traditional ceremonies and said ‘I do’ to each other in a Christian wedding setup. A couple of days after their return, Aamir Khan hosted a soiree in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of B-town including Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, Ira has shared multiple images from her fun-filled wedding. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “First we were married (this will make sense with the later captions). We journeyed (I came ALL THE WAY from the 20th floor), we played (I won), we sang, @nupur_popeye and I didn’t dance - we smiled… we did paperwork!!”

Further on, she also expressed her gratitude to all her friends and acquaintances who flew across the globe to be a part of her big day. “Thank you for making us feel special and for your good-natured participation in our slightly haphazard production with its many last-minute change of plans!”We met people haven’t seen in ages!! One of the things I was really looking forward to was to meet all the people in our lives, from all its different parts. Thank you to everyone who came. And thank you, Taj for your beautiful space and gracious hospitality! Always making us feel looked after.”

Check out her post below:

Aamir Khan gets emotional in wedding teaser of daughter Ira Khan

A couple of days ago, Ira also shared the teaser of her wedding. In the clip, her father, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen wiping his tears as he gets emotional on watching his daughter getting married. Sharing that video, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embark on their honeymoon in Bali

After having the time of their life on their wedding and hosting celebs like Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Dharmendra, Imran Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and many others, the couple is now off to enjoy some ‘me time’ with each other on their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia.

Ira earlier shared an image expressing her delight in navigating the immigration line together with Nupur Shikhare. She also gave a glimpse of her morning in Bali and posted a goofy picture of her husband on her Instagram stories.

