Ira Khan showers boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother with heartfelt birthday wishes; See adorable PIC

On Sunday, ’s daughter Ira Khan shared a sweet story on her Instagram handle featuring her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare’s mother, Pritam. The star kid posted the picture on the occasion of Pritam Shikhare’s birthday. She dropped a snap of the mother-son duo and drew a heart around the two.

In the picture Nupur and Pritam can be seen smiling as they pose together for the camera. Adorning a pink outfit, Pritam wore a sash with the words, ‘birthday girl.’ Earlier, son Nupur also took to his Instagram space and penned a heartfelt wish for his mother along with some goofy selfies. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Mommie.. Aai Love you. @pritam_shikhare #mommy #birthday.” Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February this year. On the occasion of Promise Day, a day that falls in the Valentine's week, Ira shared several photos with Nupur and said, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Take a look:

Ira and Nupur often share loved-up pictures on their social media handles respectively. Last month, Ira had posted several pictures with Nupur and captioned them, “He's such a dramebaaz!” This was followed by a cute social media banter between the both.

A few years back, Ira made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead. She is the daughter of Aamir Khan and former wife, Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid, who is working on becoming an actor.