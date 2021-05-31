Ira Khan showers love on beau Nupur Shikhare as she calls him her ‘anchor’; Krishna Shroff reacts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a mushy video montage which features her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Take a look.

’s daughter Ira Khan has been actively sharing nitty-gritty about her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The diva is an avid social media user and uses her platform to spread awareness about the importance of having good mental health. The star kid has never been afraid to share her journey battling mental health concerns with her social media followers. The starlet’s Instagram handle is filled with mushy photos and videos of her spending time with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur don’t shy away from online PDA and netizens absolutely adore the happy couple. During the pandemic, the two have been regularly keeping people updated with all their antics. Now, Ira took to her Insta handle to share a heartwarming montage of their pictures. The mesmerizing clip consisted of numerous pictures of the two. Ira also put a brief caption to summarize her emotions. She penned, “You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!” Nupur also replied to her gesture in the comments section. He wrote, “ I love you ya,” and added a few red heart emojis.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also showered the two with love after watching the clip. She took to the comments section to drop a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Ira recently celebrated her 24th birthday and on her special day, she was seen exercising with Nupur on a live stream. The latter poured wishes on her big day with a heartfelt Instagram post. The two were also seen finishing the cakes they received on her birthday a few days later.

Also Read| Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ‘loves distracting’ beau Nupur Shikhare as he performs ‘strange movements’

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×