Ira Khan shows nine varied moods while working from home and it's totally relatable; See Pics

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share her different moods while working from home and we could totally relate.
aamir khan,Ira Khan
Ira Khan is making sure to be productive during the lockdown, but has she been successful at it? While many of us struggle to strike a balance between work and household chores and other distractions, looks like Ira is also in the same boat. Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira took to Instagram on Thursday to share her different moods while working from home and we could totally relate to her.  

Sharing a series of nine pictures, the the aspiring director and writer showcased her mood. She captioned the photos, "Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose.Peace out. #workfromhome #work #quarantine #whiteboard #makesmehappy and #legit #markers #sprawl #ideation." 

Check out the pictures below: 

Although Ira has not stepped her foot in the industry, she has showcased her talent in multiple other fields one of which is direction. She made her debut as a director for the play Medea by Euripides that was well received. On the occasion of Father's Day in June, Ira had shared a snap with Aamir Khan which quickly went viral on social media. The picture garnered a whole lot of attention for Aamir's salt and pepper look which found quite a fan following. Aamir is likely to be seen this year in Laal Singh Chadha which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. 

