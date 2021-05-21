Ira Khan speaks on her childhood dreams & donating the entire earning to NGOs: I wanted to solve corruption

On her Instagram, Ira Khan posted a video where she sufficed her childhood dreams, ambitions, and ideas that she had to cure the world. Read on to know more.

’s daughter Ira Khan is known for speaking her mind and does not shy away from opening up on sensitive topics to strangers via Instagram. Just a few days after Ira celebrated her 23rd birthday, she posted a video on Instagram where she is candidly speaking about the lens through which she looked at the world as a child. Her dreams, aspirations, and thoughts of do-gooding. Also speaks on growing up and biting some hard truths of life which did not match the naive idea she had of the world as a child. Ira said she wanted to solve corruption in India and unemployment, though neither has happened yet.

"At different ages, I wanted to solve corruption. I was like 'We will find all the people who are corrupt and we will tell their bosses that they are corrupt and then we will get rid of corruption.' I wanted to end unemployment so I wanted to go to all the villages and find out what villagers were good at doing and get them employment in companies that can actually, or make my own company so that I can actually pay them what they need," said Ira who further spoke of a method that could actually be useful for feeding stray dogs.

Ira further mentioned that she was people eating eggs after their workout. Gym freaks would take the protein but the yolks would be thrown away from the egg only to get wasted. Ira said she thought of feeding the yolks to the stray dogs. Growing up she was given a different perspective of life, “I was like, 'okay, I'll study, I'll grow, earn lots of money and I will donate it to NGOs.'" She ended the video by saying that she is grown-up enough to make her life choices though she does not plan to reveal her plans just yet.

