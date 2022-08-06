Ira Khan spots dad Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha poster on the road; Says 'Let the countdown begin'

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors to have graced the country. His movies have a strong emotional undertone and they often give a very deep message. Kareena Kapoor Khan too is one of the most adored movie stars who has been in the industry for over two decades now. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan expressed excitement for the release of her father’s film.

Ira Khan, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share her excitement for the film. She shared a photo of a big banner of Laal Singh Chaddha on the road and attached a sticker that read ‘excited’. The caption of the story read, "Let the countdown begin". In the very next post, she also shared that the advance bookings of the film were open and asked her followers to pre book the tickets immediately. Laal Singh Chaddha is gradually gaining the traction needed to pose a very good opening at the box office. The trailer and the songs have been liked by audience.

Have a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram stories:

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the films are releasing in theatres and we can barely wait to watch the films. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has been receiving a positive response from the screening held yesterday and this affirmation should help the film a lot.

