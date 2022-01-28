Ira Khan talks about sharing her personal journey online: ‘I don’t get bothered by hate on social media’

Content Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, netizens have read her posts about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about the same. The 24-year-old, on Friday, January 28, was once again seen sharing a piece of advice on how to take care of one’s mental health amid the boom of social media.

According to Ira, it took her a long time to think before she made her Instagram account public. She added how negative comments on social media do not bother her at all. While doing so, she also urged her followers to think twice before sharing their personal things online. Ira Khan said, “Don’t share your personal things publicly unless you’ve thought long and hard about it. I know this sounds strange coming from me considering I’ve done a lot recently but that’s why I wanted to talk about it. Not that this is any sort of benchmark but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for a year before I decided to make my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and my issues on social media and publicly and then it took me another year to do it. I had to make sure I was in the right mind space. Also, it depends on what kind of person you are.”

She continued, “I don’t get bothered by hate on social media or what people say on social media. I don’t even read my comments. So, for me, I thought about it, I was fine and that’s why I do it. But everyone’s different. It’s not brave of me to do this because it’s not something that scares me. What’s brave is that I am dealing with my issues. Facing your fears is brave and so reaching the point where I am comfortable with my vulnerability is being brave but sharing it on social media is not me being brave. So, I wanted to put out a disclaimer because a lot of people who care about me are often worried about me posting about my private life and personal journey publicly. And it’s true you need to be careful about who you saywhat to. You need to make sure you are comfortable with it. If you need to make sure if you are doing it on social media then you’ve thought it through and you are sure that you want to do that. So think about it and do what works for you.”

While sharing her latest advice, Ira Khan also articulated, “I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first. And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who has no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media. So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care.”

