Ira Khan throws it back to her childhood to wish dad Aamir Khan on his birthday

It is Aamir Khan’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. The actor has been making it to the headlines for his interview that has come out today. From revealing about his failed marriages to how he took his family for granted, the PK actor opened his heart about a lot of things. He even revealed that when his daughter Ira Khan was small and she needed her father the most, he was not there. But, on the actor’s special day, Ira took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her with her dad and it will surely melt your heart.

In the picture, we can see a little Ira Khan posing in a pink frock as she leans on the sofa. Aamir Khan is seated on the same couch right behind Ira and he too looks quite young and handsome. Aamir can be seen wearing a blue tee over beige tracks and holds Ira. Both of them have a faint smile on their faces and it indeed is an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. Sharing this picture, Ira captioned it with a black heart emoji. The moment she shared this picture, fans started showering the post with love.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film had gone on the floors a long time back but the release date kept getting pushed due to the pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be Aamir’s leading lady in the film and Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in a pivotal role. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

