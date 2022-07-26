Ira Khan is on ‘Top of the world’ as she shares mushy PICS with beau Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan might not be a part of showbiz but she often makes headlines for the choices of her clothes, her boyfriend and the lifestyle she enjoys. She has always been transparent about her love life and prefers to keep no filters and her Instagram stands proof. Ira is currently dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a celebrity fitness trainer. The duo got into a relationship in 2020and have been making headlines for impeccable chemistry. Meanwhile, Ira being an avid social media user, often shares mushy pictures of herself with boyfriend Shikhare. Speaking of which, the 25-year-old has shared two adorable pictures with her beau on Instagram and captioned it, “Top of the world.”

The couple is seen posing in a scenic location with luscious green backdrop and cloudy sky. While Ira looked fabulous in black tank top teamed up with white shorts and a pair of sneakers, Nupur can be seen sporting a blue vest paired with matching shorts and a pair of sneakers. In the first picture, the duo can be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling. In the second photo, they pose together for a click. Reacting to the pictures, Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Cutieeeeee.”

Have a look at Ira’s post:

Fatima's comment:

Earlier this year, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrated two years of togetherness. Ira penned a sweet note alongside an array of lovey dovey pictures. Ira's heartwarming note read, "It's actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything." Nupur Shikhare too left a love-filled comment under the post. He wrote, "I love you, two [too]. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it two years back".

Meanwhile, Ira was brutally trolled on her birthday for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. Pictures from her birthday celebration with her friends, Aamir, and mother Reena Dutta went viral online. One of the pictures where she was seen cutting the cake in a bikini caught the attention of trolls. While many trolls attacked her for the choice of her outfit, many users even came to her defense. They pointed out how Ira shares a significant level of comfort with her family and that, it was her choice in the end.