Ira Khan is truly a 'Cat Person' and this adorable picture is proof; See here

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has time and again made headlines, sometimes for her personal life, and sometimes for raising her voice against some social atrocities. Apart from her work, Ira loves to spend time with her pets. If you follow the star kid, you know her Instagram handle is filled with numerous photos of her at animal shelters comforting animals, feeding them with food and water. Among all, she loves to spend her time with cats and Ira Khan's pictures on her social media handle with her pet cats is proof of that. Ira is a 'true-blue' cat person. Every now and then she keeps treating her followers with adorable glimpses. Keeping up with the trajectory, Ira on Saturday late evening yet again shared a precious moment with her cat on her gram.

In the picture, she can be seen kissing and cuddling her cat. Sharing it, Ira wrote, “Just a Puddle of joy. Curiosity saves the cat. I can't for the life of me remember what was in my hand. Unexpected love/curiosity-that-didn't-turn-into-swat from Puddle. Made my day. Maybe that's what I should do with my life.”

Take a look:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Recently, Ira was in news as she celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his family. The star kid made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, a Greek tragedy originally written by Euripides. Medea featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role.