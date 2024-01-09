Ira Khan’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare has a Bollywood connection like son Nupur Shikhare; Here’s how

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are making headlines with their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. After getting married in a private ceremony in Mumbai, they are now enjoying their time in Udaipur with their loved ones. The couple is having a blast with their guests, creating beautiful memories together. Amidst all the buzz surrounding them, here's an interesting fact - Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhare, has a connection with Sushmita Sen. Keep scrolling to find out more about it!

Nupur Shikhare’s mother Pritam Shikhare has a connection with Sushmita Sen

We all know that Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness coach who has trained not only Aamir Khan but many other big names in the industry. Now we have found out that his mother, who is a trained Kathak dancer is quite a well-known name in the dance field.

Pritam has trained Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen in the dance form. The actress had once taken to her Instagram handle to share a video of her daughter practicing Kathak while being trained by Pritam Shikhare and referred to her as Guru Maa in the caption. “What a feeling to be THEIR audience!!! My little Renee blossomed into a graceful kathak dancer under the divine guidance of our joyful gurumaa Pritam Shikhare. Sharing mother’s pride & a teacher’s divine grace,” she had captioned the video.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding itinerary details

On January 7, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Udaipur wedding itinerary. According to the itinerary, there was a welcome dinner on January 8, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on January 9.

A pajama party was scheduled for January 8, and the sangeet ceremony will be held on January 9. The traditional ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows once again, is set for January 10. As reported earlier, the extravagant event is scheduled at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the bride, groom, families, and guests. Approximately 250 people are expected to attend the festivities, starting with the arrival of guests on January 7 and concluding with the final celebrations on January 10.

