Ira Khan's 'normal posts of pretty places and fancy quotes' get clicked by fiancé Nupur Shikhare; see PICS

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is undoubtedly an adventure lover as she is currently holidaying in Portugal. A while ago, the star kid shared a couple of images from the vacation and informed her followers that they were clicked by her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Meanwhile, Ira is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur on January 3, 2024. The news was confirmed by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor himself, in a recent interview with News18 India.

Ira Khan's Portugal photo dump clicked by fiancé Nupur Shikhare is all things beautiful

On October 31, Ira Khan took to her Instagram and shared four pictures from her Portugal vacation. Tagging her fiancé Nupur Shikhare as the photographer, Aamir Khan's daughter captioned her post, "Because I also post normal posts of pretty places and fancy quotes."

In the first picture, Ira can be seen posing for the camera. The second snap shows a quote saying, "Which Cobblestone Corridor Of Waking Dreams Will You Choose Tonight." The third picture is also of the star kid while the fourth one again offers a beautiful quote saying, "My Eyes Are Jaded To The Beauty Of Home." Have a look:

Aamir Khan to host grand reception for daughter Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai

According to the latest reports by Times Of India, the Bollywood superstar is set to host a grand reception for his daughter Ira Khan and would-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare post the wedding on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai. The reception will be graced by all the most celebrated names from Bollywood.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan announced the wedding of his daughter with the fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare officially, in his recent interview with News18 India, a couple of weeks back. "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - by the way, his pet name is Popeye - he is a trainer and he has arms like Popeye. But his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy," said the actor.

