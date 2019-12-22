Irfan Pathan motivates morale of a ‘Masterchef’ contestant

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan recently interacted with contestants of "MasterChef India Season 6", where he boosted the morale of one of the participants, Priyanka Biswas, who has been a victim of bodyshaming in the past.

"In reality, I am a fan of Priyanka because of her fantastic talent. We are aware that people do talk about our looks and the way we are, but what is important and what really matters is our talent. Priyanka is truly an inspiration as she is on the way of realizing her dream of becoming a great chef solely on the basis of her skills. I would say that Priyanka is truly a star," Irfan said.

Irfan appears in an upcoming episode of the show with cricketers Brian Lara, Parthiv Patel and Hemang Badani.

The contestants will be seen presenting their dishes to their cricketing heroes in the special episode.

"MasterChef India Season 6" airs on Star Plus.

Credits :IANS

Read More