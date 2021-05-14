Irfan Pathan takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for spreading hate; Says ‘My tweets are for humanity’

Irfan Pathan replies back to actress Kangana Ranaut after she questioned his silence on the West Bengal violence issue.

Bollywood actress ’s Twitter account was permanently suspended recently. The actress had posted tweets against the West Bengal violence. As reported her tweets were promoting hate. And now she has been using her Instagram handle to express her opinion on national and international issues. Recently she had shared a tweet of former cricketer Irfan Pathan questioning him for sympathizing with Palestine but remaining silent on the West Bengal matter. However, this does not go well with him, and he thought of answering her.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned”. However, fans do come out in his favour and appreciated him. He also lashed out at the actress and reminded her that her Twitter account was suspended for "spreading hate."

Appreciating a fan, the cricketer said, “Thank you brother. Some ppl forgets for whatever reason that we ALL are in the same team, but they get lured into this illness of hate.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2021

Recently, the actress was trending after she posted about the ongoing Israel-Gaza attacks on her Instagram Story. The actress stood in support of Israel and its attacks on Gaza and wrote, "India stands with Israel. Those who think that terrorism should be replied with dharna and kadi ninda must learn from Israel."

