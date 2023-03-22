Irfan Pathan's son is 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan's cutest fan and THIS video is proof

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but globally. Recently, he left everyone mighty impressed with his action avatar in Pathaan. He returned to the big screen after four years and his fans couldn't stop gushing over him. Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25 and since then, there has been no stopping for it at the box office. Even the songs are highly loved by the audience. On Wednesday evening, cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media and shared a video of his son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Irfan took to Twitter and dropped the cutest video of his son dancing to Shah Rukh's song. The video starts with Irfan playing the song on his phone and that's when his munchkin gets excited. His son ends up holding his phone and dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. It seems like the tiny toddler totally loves SRK's song. Irfan wrote along with the video, "Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list…" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Wow! So cute baby fan grooving on #JhoomeJoPathaan Thank u irfan sir for this." Another fan wrote, "Such a great dancer !!! So cute baby." Others were seen dropping heart and fire emojis. Shah Rukh is yet to react to the video.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and it also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Sanjay Dutt has also joined SRK to shoot for Jawan. Apart from this, he also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films will be released this year.

