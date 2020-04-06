Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium premieres on web after unfortunate box office fate

Malls, theatres and gyms were shut down in various parts of the country in March and this eventually led to Angrezi Medium being pulled out of theatres.

Irrfan made his comeback to the big screen with Angrezi Medium after almost two years. However, the film tanked even before it could make a decent amount of money at the box office as partial lockdowns were announced in parts of the country. Malls, theatres and gyms were shut down in various parts of the country and this eventually led to the film being pulled out of theatres. However, there's a good news for die-hard Irrfan fans. The film has now made its premiere on digital platform and the actor took to Twitter to announce the same.

Irrfan tweeted on Sunday night, "Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania." Fans were ecstatic with Irrfan's announcement. However, some hoped that it would re-release in theatres so that they can watch Irrfan on the big screen. Due to Irrfan's ailing health, the actor couldn't be present for promotions.

Angrezi Medium Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles with Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal roles. It released on March 13 -- the same day Delhi announced closure of theatres owing to the spread of coronavirus as India started witnessing its first few cases. Soon, Mumbai and other metro cities followed suit.

