Irrfan Khan admits he had forgotten how to act after arriving on the sets of Angrezi Medium; DEETS inside

Irrfan Khan has recently opened up about his current health status and upcoming movie Angrezi Medium in an interview. Read further for more details.

Irrfan Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. He is known for giving stellar performances in uncountable movies. However, the entire film fraternity was in a state of shock after the actor announced in 2018 that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor has been away from the limelight since then and is receiving continuous treatments for the same. Now, his movie Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theatres soon.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Irrfan has spilled the beans about his current health status and the movie. On being asked about his health, the actor says that some of his days are great and some are bad. He also reveals about being ecstatic after having done a happy film like Angrezi medium. The actor further admits the fact that he had forgotten how to act when he first arrived on the sets of the movie.

Meanwhile, check out the poster of Angrezi Medium below:

Irrfan also says that he had intentionally kept it that way and did not use any acting techniques like he used to do earlier. Talking about Angrezi Medium, it also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It has been directed by Homi Adajania and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020. The film has been shot in the beautiful locations of Udaipur and London. It is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy-drama Hindi Medium.

