Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 10 relatable dialogues by the legendary actor that are food for thought

Irrfan Khan – the name doesn’t need an introduction. He has been among the few actors who have toiled with their acting prowess for decades before they get their share of fame and had managed to rule millions of hearts with his skills. From making his debut with the 1988 release Salaam Bombay! to working in movies like Maqbool, Life in a…. Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium etc, Irrfan became an actor in a world of heroes beating the heroes at their own game.

It has always been a treat to watch Irrfan on the big screen and he had aced the art of captivating everyone’s attention with his sheer presence. Each of his movies made the audience fall in love with him a lit more. And while it’s almost two years since he left, Irrfan’s massive fan following continues to miss his presence on the big screen. Interestingly, it’s Irrfan’s birth anniversary today. And while the cinephiles remember the legendary artist, we bring you some of his iconic dialogues that were relatable and left a mark on the audience.

Ye Sheher Humein Jitna Deta Hai, Badle Mein Kahin Zyada Humse Le Lete Hai – Life In A Metro

Galtiyan Bhi Rishton Ki Tarah Hoti Hai... Karni Nahi Padti, Ho Jati Hai – D Day

Mohabbat Hai Is Liye Jaane Diyam Zidd Hoti Toh Baahon Mein Hoti - Jazbaa

I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go - Life of Pi

Paisa agar bhagwan nahi hai...Toh bhagwan se kam bhi nahi hai - Chocolate

Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late – The Namesake

Aadmi Ka Sapna Toot Jata Hai Na, Toh Aadmi Khatam Ho Jata Hai – Angrezi Medium

Ik baar toh yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga…. Na dil mein kasak hogi, na sar mein junoon hoga – 7 Khoon Maaf

Bade sheharo ki hawa aur chote sheharo ka pani ... bada khatarnak hota hai – The Killer

The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control – Jurassic World

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: On Irrfan Khan’s 55th birth anniversary, wife Sutapa Sikdar shares RARE insights about late actor