Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 romantic films of the powerhouse artist that are equally enjoyable & terrific

From leaving a mark in Bollywood to impressing stars in the west, Irrfan Khan managed to do it all. Today, on his birth anniversary, we walk down memory lane.

The Hindi film industry lost a gem in 2020 as acting powerhouse Irrfan Khan passed away after battling cancer. The 53-year-old actor left behind a rich legacy of work that budding actors can fall back on and try to learn a thing or two. Irrfan's onscreen presence, dialogue delivery and the sheer scale of acting and project choices makes him one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' actor not only gave Indians a reason to rejoice, but also took his craft internationally.

From working with Tom Hanks to Angelina Jolie, Irrfan also made noise in Hollywood with films like Inferno, Jurrasic World and The Amazing Spider Man just to name a few. In fact, Hanks even became a fan of Irrfan and his work in Inferno and once told IANS in an interview, "Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan… I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room."

While Irrfan has given the audiences some phenomenal performances over the years, he also stepped out of his comfort zone when he took up romantic films. Today, on his birth anniversary, we decided take a look at Irrfan's romantic films which were equally terrific and enjoyable.

Lunchbox

Released in 2013, Lunchbox starred Irrfan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. The three terrific actors were a delight but it was Irrfan and Nimrat's unseen chemistry that worked the magic. The film not only impressed the Indian audience and became Irrfan's highest grossing film back then, it also received international accolades. Irrfan as Saajan Fernandes made the character relatable and the love story standout in the every day madness of the city.

Qarib Qarib Single

This romantic comedy saw Irrfan opposite actress Parvathy Thiruvothu who made her Hindi debut with this film. Irrfan as Yogendra Kumar Devendra Nath Prajapati aka Yogi was all things goofy as he and Jaya set out on an adventurous quest. The film intrigued many, found an audience and impressed critics to a certain extent but did not do well at the box office. However, Irrfan and Parvathy's performances were a winner.

Piku

Not exactly a film that screams love story, but Piku saw Irrfan opposite in a subtle love angle that formed one of the many layers of Shoojit Sircar's film. Their banter, walks through the streets of Kolkata and hilarious ride from Delhi to the city of Joy is a treat that never gets old. The magic here is in the small moments.

Life In a..Metro

This musical drama saw Irrfan paired opposite another stellar actor Konkona Sensharma. While Irrfan as Monty was another goofy character played by the actor, it was his comic timing that makes their possible love story-turned-into-friendship a memorable one. Irrfan's dialogues and Konkona's chemistry with the actor will leave you in splits and introduce to a great friendship.

Maqbool

Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool was one of Irrfan's earliest films. The actor played a supporting and while the film was an adaptation of Willian Shakespeare’s tragic novel Macbeth, Irrfan viewed it as a love story.

The actor in an interview with CNN News 18 once said, "It was always my desire to do love stories. From my childhood I wanted to play Devdas. The kind of love cinema has given to you, you don't find that in real life. You keep that perception of love within yourself and live with it. You don't let it get erased. When I was doing Maqbool, it was not a story about ambition for me. When I read it, I said it's a love story. I don't want to go the Shakespeare route, I rather stick to a love story and let's see what happens and few people didn't like it."

He added, "I kept looking for these (love) stories. Whether it is Yeh Saali Zindagi or Lunchbox. Namesake was a love story for me."

Well, we can only say that Irrfan is greatly missed!

