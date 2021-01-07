Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil recalls how his late father encouraged him to never remember his birthday

Babil wished his late father, actor Irrfan Khan on his 54th birth anniversary with a heartfelt note and a super special video.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s eldest son Babil is an active social media user. He often shares throwback pictures and videos of his late father on his social media handle. Babil always makes sure to share important and interesting updates about Irrfan for his fans.

Today, on the 54th birthday anniversary of Irrfan Khan, his son Babil took to Instagram to share a cute throwback video featuring mother Sutapa Sikdar, brother Aayan and dad Irrfan. The video is indeed unmissable!

Babil also penned an emotional birthday note for his father. In his note, he has recalled how his father never encouraged him to remember his birthday. He has also mentioned that Irrfan never identified institutions like ‘contractual marriages and birthday celebration’.

His note read as, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”

Take a look at Babil’s birthday wish for Irrfan Khan here:

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after battling with neuroendocrine tumour for over two years. He was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Angrezi Medium was the actor's last project.

