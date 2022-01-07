Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Qissa director Anup Singh announces a book on the iconic star

Today marks the 54th birth anniversary of the prolific actor Irrfan Khan and on the special occasion, director Anup Singh has announced a book titled, ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind based on the life of the late prolific star. As detailed by India Today, the book celebrates the life and art of Irrfan but it has emerged from ‘tremendous grief’. For those unaware, Anup Singh has directed Irrfan Khan in the movie Qissa: The Lonely Ghost.

As detailed by the portal, talking about the book Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar said, "Anup's book is poignant, lyrical and soulful. It resonated with me so much that I could actually see Anup and Irrfan's interaction. All the best!” Meanwhile Anup Singh added, “This book emerged from tremendous grief. But in the remembering and in the writing what ultimately affirmed itself are the joy of having known and worked with such a singular man and actor. The book is a celebration of this amazing man, a devoted friend, and an artiste who took us into the soul of what it means to be a human being in our world today.”

The memoir will also feature a special segment written by Irrfan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar writes, “Irrfan Khan. The intensity. The responsibility of the intensity. The silent righteousness of the responsibility. The eloquent eyes of his silent righteousness. If I were to present an actor whose mere appearance could speak its mind with sophisticated elegance, I’d instantly point to Irrfan Khan.”

It was back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment for a year and after that and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor died the following day due to the infection.

