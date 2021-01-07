Irrfan Khan Birth Annniversary: Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers an incredible legacy of late actor; See Post

On the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s 54th birth anniversary today, Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram to reminisce the legendary actor and shared a heartfelt post.

Irrfan Khan was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry and was loved by the masses for his stellar performances. It is still hard to believe that he is no more and needless to say his ardent fans and family members miss him every day. Today, on the occasion of his 54th birth anniversary, the late actor is fondly remembered by everyone. Several Bollywood celebrities including , Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal among others have taken to their respective social media handles and have penned sweet notes for the Hindi Medium star.

Now, Jonas took to her Instagram stories to reminisce the late actor and dedicates a post to him. In her caption, she said she is remembering the "incredible legacy". While sharing a black and white picture of Irrfan, the desi girl wrote, “Remembering an incredible legacy. Irrfan,” followed by a heart emoticon. In the monochrome picture, the late actor can be seen flashing a big smile.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had shared a photo of Irrfan along with a sweet note. She had written, “A legendary figure of the industry! You will always be missed and your legacy will live on forever.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post below:

Remembering her father, Babil Khan has also shared a throwback video of his dad and mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother. In his post, he talked about the time when Irrfan had said he would never encourage him to remember his birthday because he feels every day was a celebration.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He died in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Birth Annniversary: Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal & Ayushmann reminisce legendary actor & his work

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×