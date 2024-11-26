Irrfan Khan couldn’t battle cancer ‘mentally’, reveals Shoojit Sircar; admits feeling ‘responsible’ for his son Babil

Shoojit Sircar, who shared a deep friendship with the late Irrfan Khan, recently revealed that the actor struggled to battle cancer mentally. He also expressed feeling a sense of responsibility for Irrfan's son, Babil.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shoojit Sircar was asked what he would do if doctors told him he had only 100 days to live, referencing his recent film I Want To Talk, where the lead character faces a similar situation after being diagnosed with cancer. He shared a personal anecdote about a friend who, unlike Irrfan Khan, managed to battle cancer mentally.

He said, "When Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer, I spoke to him often. However, he couldn’t battle it mentally. My friend, on the other hand, didn’t surrender." His friend, initially given 100 days, has now lived over 10,800 days. He revealed that after Irrfan's passing, he decided to make the film for people struggling with mental health in such situations.

The I Want To Talk director also opened up about his responsibility toward the late actor's son, Babil Khan. He admitted feeling a deep sense of responsibility, saying that while he has often spoken about Irrfan, his current focus is on Babil.

Shoojit expressed his commitment to guiding Babil, boosting his confidence, and offering his support. "I feel responsible for guiding him, giving him confidence, and supporting him," he said. He mentioned that once he returns from Goa, he plans to meet Babil and have an in-depth conversation with him.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, he spoke about the profound loss he feels after the death of his close friend, Irrfan Khan. Despite the passage of time, Shoojit revealed that the guilt surrounding Irrfan's death continues to haunt him, making it difficult for him to find closure. He admitted struggling with the overwhelming emotions of loss and guilt, unsure of how to move past them.

The filmmaker emphasized how irreplaceable Irrfan was, both in his personal life and professional work. Reflecting on the challenge of accepting that his dear friend is no longer with him, Shoojit shared the emotional toll it has taken.

Meanwhile, I Want To Talk stars Abhishek Bachchan alongside Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever in key roles. Directed by Shoojit Sircar with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

This slice-of-life drama, now playing in theaters, has been praised for its powerful performances and storytelling, with Abhishek Bachchan receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal.

