Irrfan Khan dealt with his condition with humour and wit: Deepak Dobriyal reminisces old chat with late actor

Irrfan Khan passed away today in Mumbai. Closer to Angrezi Medium's release, Deepak Dobriyal reminiscences his old chat with Irrfan Khan, while speaking about the actor.

Touted to be one of the greatest actors we have had in India, Irrfan Khan, is no more with us. The actor passed away today at a Mumbai hospital. He was hospitalised on Tuesday as his health deteriorated because of colon infection. Irrfan's last movie was Angrezi Medium which released digitally post coronavirus outbreak in the country. During the promotions of the movie, Deepak Dobriyal in a chat with us mentioned his old chat with the late actor after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Reminiscing his old chat, Deepak shared, "He was a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him 'Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.' And he said, 'arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.' I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level."

Deepak and Irrfan worked together in many films including Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. Deepak, in fact, even went on to add that the biggest reason for him doing Angrezi Medium was that it starred Irrfan. We have today lost one of the greatest actors! Irrfan Khan's work was not restricted to India alone, the actor was a part of some phenomenal world cinema as well.

