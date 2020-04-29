Irrfan Khan Death: Ajay Devgn & Kajol offer their condolences: It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema

Irrfan Khan Death News: Ajay Devgn and Kajol were amongst the many Bollywood celebrities who took to their Twitter pages to offer their condolences on Irrfan Khan's death. The veteran actor has sadly passed away at the age of 53.

In what is definitely some shocking, heartbreaking news to start your day, veteran actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the age of 53. The actor, who was away from the limelight for the longest time due to his neuroendocrine tumour, was hospitalised at Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai, owing to a colon infection. Shoojit Sircar, who was a close friend of the actor was amongst the first to confirm Irrfan's unfortunate demise, which has shaken the Bollywood world to its core as they lost a rare gem.

"My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," Shoojit heartbreakingly tweeted. Following which, Bollywood celebrities started offering their condolences to Khan's wife and children. and Kajol took to their Twitter pages to pay tribute to the legendary star, who helped in changing the landscape of Bollywood movies.

Check out Ajay Devgn and Kajol's tribute for Irrfan Khan on Twitter below:

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020

Truer words have not been spoken as Bollywood has definitely witnessed a major loss!

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

