Irrfan Khan Death: Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan pays tribute: Grateful our paths crossed in this lifetime

Radhika Madan, who was one of Irrfan Khan's last co-stars in Angrezi Medium paid an emotional, heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor. Irrfan has sadly passed away at the age of 53.

In what is an incredibly sad day for Bollywood, legendary actor Irrfan Khan has sadly passed away at the age of 53. The actor, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour was recently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan's official spokesperson had shared, "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.""

Radhika Madan, was amongst the last co-stars who got a chance to work with the veteran actor in the recently released Angrezi Medium, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. In a heartbreaking statement, Radhika paid tribute to her co-star, writing, ""I don't know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one of the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I'm just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace."

Rest in peace, Mr. Khan.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Death: Taapsee Pannu, Shoojit Sircar, Ali Fazal & more are heartbroken over the actor's demise

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, to promote Angrezi Medium, Radhika was all praises for the late actor as she revealed, "Watching Irrfan sir work, no layman would know that he battled with the disease recently. He was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want. After the shoot, he would sit with us, discuss scenes, the atmosphere was so positive, and the credit goes to Irrfan sir and the team. What he has done is just inexplicable. He is all hearts."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×