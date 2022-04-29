Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 5 times Babil Khan remembered his father and left fans emotional

Irrfan Khan is one such actor who may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in our lives forever. He was one of the finest actors in our industry and it is evident in the love he got from his fans. Well, to keep his legacy alive, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan often makes it a point to share some old hidden gems on his Instagram handle. He shares old pictures and pictures of the late actor to share some unseen memories with his fans. But some posts prove how much his son misses him. Well, today on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, we list down 5 heartwarming ways in which the late actor’s son remembered his father and left his fans emotional.

Babil Khan is following in the footsteps of his father Irrfan Khan and will soon make his debut. The star kid is working very hard to live up to the expectations of everyone and in this particular post, it is clear that he wants his father to witness all the hard work he is putting into becoming someone who Irrfan always dreamt of.

Irrfan Khan always had a smile on his face even in the most difficult situations. Well, this picture is proof of that. As mentioned in the caption by Babil, despite his chemo, the late actor found joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals.

It is never easy for a kid to grow up without a father or to lose a parent when they are young. Well, Babil misses his father and in this post, his words reflect the sadness he has in his heart.

Babil had shared 2 candid shots with his father Irrfan and these pictures are proof that these two enjoyed each other’s company so much. Well, the New Year's wish with the late actor’s mention will make any of his fans emotional.

“I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.” These lines written by Babil are truly heartbreaking to read.

