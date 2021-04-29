Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Fans pay tribute to the finest actor of Bollywood; Say ‘We miss you favourite’

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai. Today is his first death anniversary and fans are paying tribute to him on social media.

It’s been a year since Irrfan Khan, the actor with par excellence, has passed away. His untimely demise was a shock for his fans. Though it has been over a year of his absence on-screen, he still manages to rule millions of hearts. Right from essaying the role of a weary cop to a cynical lover to an athlete-turned-dacoit, the late actor enjoyed a massive fan following and all thanks to his versatile acting. He worked in many critically acclaimed films and also made an impact with commercially successful cinema.

The late actor, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, died at the age of 53. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. His popularity was not just limited to Bollywood but also to Hollywood. He had worked in Hollywood films like Jurassic Park (2015), Inferno (2016) among others. Recently, the Academy and Golden Globe Awards also paid tribute to the late actor. Today is his first death anniversary and his fans are paying tribute to one of the finest actors of Bollywood.

One of the fans wrote, “A year of not seeing him perform...of not letting those haunting eyes pierce your existence...of not having that rustic voice making you believe all his dialogues. A year of not having Irrfan Khan. Aap faani hain, main lafaani.”

zamana bade shauq se sun raha tha

Tumhe so gae dastaan kahte kahte Never known apart from the screen yet it hurts like lost someone very close this morning.#IrrfanKhan #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/1WkR171fPI — Gautam jain (@Gautamj50940352) April 28, 2021

Exactly one year passed when you left us sir missing you alot #IrrfanKhan — Chitraansh Sharma (@Chitraansh003) April 29, 2021

A year of not seeing him perform...of not letting those haunting eyes pierce your existence...of not having that rustic voice making you believe all his dialogues. A year of not having Irrfan Khan. Aap faani hain, main lafaani.#RIP #IrrfanKhan #movies #films #art #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/nDmerUpG8N — Banarasi Nietzsche (@Einqalaab) April 28, 2021 Recently, his son Babil Khan, who is all set to make his acting debut with the film Qala, also revealed that after his father’s death, he suffered from depression.

