Irrfan Khan Death: Piku co star Deepika Padukone shares a powerful tribute to the actor

Tributes are pouring in from across Bollywood and Hollywood for Irrfan Khan. The actor, who was 53 years old, passed away today in Mumbai. The Paan Singh Tomar star was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was under observation for colon infection. Following his demise, Jonas, Dulquer Salmaan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the many stars who took to social media and remembered the actor. also joined the fraternity and paid her tribute towards the actor.

For the unversed, Deepika worked with Irrfan on Piku. The duo shared a heartwarming bond on-screen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Instead of showering words for the actor, Deepika chose to offer her silence to show her respect for the actor. Without uttering a word, Deepika painted Instagram black with a blank post and the hashtag, "#irrfankhan" and a heartbreak emoji. The post denoted several emotions.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram post for Irrfan Khan below:

Piku director Shoojit Sircar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to share their thoughts on Irrfan's demise. Not only did he confirm the heartbreaking news, but he also showered the actor with love. "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," he tweeted.

Here's what the other Bollywood stars said about the actor: Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor extend condolences on Irrfan Khan's demise; Call him a phenomenal actor

