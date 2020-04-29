Irrfan Khan Death: Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt tribute for her 7 Khoon Maaf co star

Priyanka Chopra remembers her 7 Khoon Maaf co star Irrfan Khan. The actress pens a moving tribute to the star.

There is a sense of void taking over the industry after the news broke out that actor Irrfan Khan is no more. The actor passed away at 53. He was taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was under observation for colon infection earlier this week. Following the news of his demise, Amitabh Bachchan, , Mithila Palkar and several Bollywood stars took to social media and paid their tributes to the talented star. One of them being Jonas. PeeCee worked with Irrfan on 7 Khoon Maaf.

Sharing a still from the movie on Twitter, Priyanka penned a moving tribute to the late actor. She wrote, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's tweet below:

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

The news of his death was confirmed by his family in a statement. "It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace," the statement read. The news was later confirmed by Piku director Shoojit Sircar on Twitter.

Pinkvilla prays for Irrfan's soul to rest in peace.

