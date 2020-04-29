Irrfan Khan death: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi & other political leaders mourn actor’s demise

Irrfan Khan death: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi & other political leaders mourn actor’s demise. Read on!

After getting hospitalized owing to colon infection, today afternoon, Piku and Angrezi Medium fame actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan’s spokesperson released an official statement to confirm the news of his demise. Irrfan, all of 53, was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai when he passed away and the actor is survived by wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

The official release read, “I trust, i have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018, opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it"," read the statement. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , Jonas, to and other celebs, everyone took to social media to offer their condolences for the actor’s demise. Besides Bollywood actors, political leaders, too, took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Irrfan’s family. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashom Gehlot to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a host of political leaders expressed their grief over Irrfan’s demise.

One of the first celebs to confirm the news of Irrfan’s demise was Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has worked with Irrfan in Piku, as he took to Twitter to write, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” A few days back, Irrfan's mother, Saeeda Begum, breathed her last in Jaipur and due to the lockdown, the Piku actor couldn’t attend the funeral. For all those who don’t know, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and soon after, the actor left for UK to under treatment and almost after one year, Irrfan returned to India and soon after, started shooting for his film, Angrezi Medium, which, as we speak, is his last film as an actor.

Check out the tweets of Ashok Gehlot, Amit Shah and other leaders who took to Twitter to mourn the death of Irrfan Khan:

#IrrfanKhan was one of the most talented actors of Rajasthan, who rose to heights on basis of his acting. He would always remain an inspiration for theatre artists & budding actors in #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan . An exceptional actor of our times, he will be remembered for his meaningful & impactful work. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones. — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2020

