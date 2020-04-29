Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Salman Khan mourns star’s demise: Rest in peace brother you shall always be missed
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning at the age of 53 after his condition deteriorated. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to the hospital a few days back due to the same. However, as soon as news about Irrfan’s demise came out, fans and Bollywood was overcome with grief. Actor Salman Khan also tweeted and paid a tribute to Irrfan on social media and remembered the Angrezi Medium star in a sweet way. Since morning, fans have been flooding social media with condolence messages for Irrfan.
Salman took to social media and shared a happy picture of him bumping into Irrfan on a red carpet event. In the photo, both Salman and Irrfan can be seen smiling away as they bump into each other and greet one another. Salman penned a heartfelt note for Irrfan and remembered him in his prayers. Salman expressed that the Piku star’s demise is a huge loss to his fans and Bollywood and especially his family. The Radhe star expressed that Irrfan will always remain in people’s hearts.
Salman wrote, “Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength. Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts..” Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also penned heartfelt messages for Irrfan as they remembered their dear friend Irrfan who succumbed to his deteriorated condition. A few days back, Irrfan’s mother also passed away and the actor couldn’t attend her last rites. Irrfan was buried at Versova, Kabristan in the presence of his friends and family. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.
Check out Salman’s tweet for Irrfan:
