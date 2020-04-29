Irrfan Khan Demise: 10 most memorable quotes of the Angrezi Medium star that prove Bollywood lost a gem

Wednesday began on a sad note as Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai. As we pay a tribute to the actor, here are some memorable quotes by him that will stay with us forever. Check it out.

With a heavy heart, Bollywood bid adieu to an actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan as he passed away at the age of 54 in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. As the news of his demise broke out, fans across the globe were left in shock and grief over losing a gem to cancer. Irrfan had been battling Neuroendocrine tumour and after having recovered he returned to India to shoot Angrezi Medium. His last film before his demise, Angrezi Medium will always remain special for his fans.

However, Irrfan’s magic extends beyond the boundaries of commercial cinema. An intelligent actor and an amazing human being, Irrfan left an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. With films like The Lunchbox, The Namesake, Piku, Kaarwaan, and more, Irrfan made us live through different stages of life with his portrayal of various characters on the big screen. As the news of his sudden demise spreads, more and more Bollywood stars and celebs pay tributes to the actor on social media.

Also Read|Irrfan Khan passes away: Fans express disbelief and grief over the Angrezi Medium star’s sudden demise

Irrfan always maintained that he wants to entertain people in his career with films that have some substance. His body of work is what reflects his thought and it is because of his relatable characters, that he managed to make the audience feel connected with him. It is because of his films like Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, Piku, 7 Khoon Maaf, Maqbool and more that Irrfan managed to leave everyone in awe of his talent. Today, as we all express grief over the loss of a true gem of showbiz, we take a look back at some of his most memorable quotes that will live on forever.

Check out the most memorable quotes by Irrfan Khan:

1. Irrfan always maintained, “I am not ready to fit into the mould of commercial cinema.”

2. “You cannot reduce the power of story with the tag of money because it's not a share market. So you must know the seriousness of the power of storytelling.”

3. “Izzat aur Zillat Aapke Haath Mein Nahin Hai.” Surely Irrfan’s words will stay with us forever.

4. “The sign of a good society is where talent is respected.”

5. A prayer that Irrfan did for his career. “I can't think of a more pathetic situation for an actor than to do a film and not connect to it. And I pray to God that I never face that situation.”

6. When Irrfan explained what acting is for him. “For me, acting is becoming naked in front of people, you know? And when you know in the back of your mind somebody is testing you, you cannot really bare yourself. That's a feeling I always have when I'm auditioning.”

7. And when Irrfan revealed what he feels about his characters, he said, “I've played many characters that have consumed me and owned me.”

8. Irrfan’s take on heading to Hollywood, “I am lucky that the Western world chooses me to play roles in their movies an television, whatever language it may be.”

9. Irrfan’s take on being famous, “Maybe to become famous is to reassure yourself that whatever you're lacking inside, you've fulfilled that.”

10. And when Irrfan truly won our hearts, “I've realized that my... let me call it 'destiny' or some force that has pushed me to identify looking for your comfort zone as a kind of limitation. And everybody has a tendency to fall into the comfort zone. I did that in the early stage of my career.”

Rest In Peace, Irrfan Khan!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×