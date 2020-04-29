Irrfan Khan Demise: Aamir Khan fondly remembers him: Thank you for all the joy you have brought to our lives

Aamir Khan penned a note on the demise of Irrfan Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor remembered Irrfan and prayed for his family amid the difficult time.

Actor Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday and the news came as a shocker to everyone across the globe. Celebs from across the world mourned the loss of the Piku actor. Among them, also penned a heartfelt note on the sudden demise of Irrfan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor expressed grief over the loss of this death but also thanked him for the joy he brought to people's lives with his stellar performances in several films that will be his legacy.

Aamir took to Twitter and wrote, “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. a.” Aamir prayed for strength for Irrfan’s family in the hour of grief. It was this week that Irrfan was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Irrfan had sought treatment a while ago for neuroendocrine tumour in London. After his recovery, Irrfan came to India to shoot for his film, Angrezi Medium. His last film Angrezi Medium recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar and received immense love from fans. The news of his demise came as a shock to everyone in Bollywood. Apart from Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, , , and more expressed grief over his sudden demise. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

Check out Aamir’s tweet for Irrfan:

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

